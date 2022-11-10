Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?

Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week.

Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.

The Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday that it needed the public’s help identifying the above vehicle. Anyone with information on the car or any other knowledge on the case is urged to call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022. To remain anonymous, submit your tip to Crime Stoppers at 719-524-STOP.

