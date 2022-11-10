Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

Call the Pueblo Police Department or Pueblo Crime Stoppers if you know where this vehicle is.
Call the Pueblo Police Department or Pueblo Crime Stoppers if you know where this vehicle is.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week.

Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.

The Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday that it needed the public’s help identifying the above vehicle. Anyone with information on the car or any other knowledge on the case is urged to call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022. To remain anonymous, submit your tip to Crime Stoppers at 719-524-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Frisch/Boebert
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning
AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.
AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Frisch/Boebert
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning
JonBenet Ramsey
Search for answers continue nearly 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed in Colorado
An organization shines a light on the struggles military spouses face
Jon Benet case
WATCH: Boulder police say they're not giving up on Jon Benet Ramsey case