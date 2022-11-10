Teen arrested in 7 robberies across Colorado Springs

Breven Herron
Breven Herron(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is in custody for a slew of robberies across Colorado Springs.

In the span of just two and a half weeks, police say suspect Breven Herron, 18, held up two GameStops, two Family Dollars, a Walgreens, a smoke shop, and carjacked a vehicle. With the exception of the first GameStop robbery on Oct. 18, all of the crimes were carried out between Nov. 1-6:

Oct. 18: Game Stop, 5620 E. Woodmen Road

Nov. 1: Family Dollar, 3770 Airport Road

Nov. 1: Family Dollar, 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Nov. 3: Walgreens, 6011 Rangewood Drive

Nov. 4: Game Stop, 3235 E. Platte Ave.

Nov. 5: Glass Act Smoke Shop, 4327 N. Academy Blvd.

Nov. 6: Carjacking, 7040 Rangewood Drive

Police say each time, the suspect threatened his victims with a gun and ordered them to hand over cash, merchandise, or in last case, their car. No one was hurt in any of the crimes.

Herron was arrested Monday.

