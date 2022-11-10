Springs police searching for suspect behind 9 burglaries and robberies

Ricardo Huizar
Ricardo Huizar(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say is behind a laundry list of burglaries and robberies in Colorado Springs -- many committed after bonding out of jail.

Ricardo Huizar was arrested in May for allegedly burglarizing four cell phone stores. He was out on parole when he was arrested, but police say he was able to bond out of jail anyway.

Just four months later, Huizar was identified as the suspect in five robberies at local GameStops and Dutch Bros. coffee shops. Police located him on the night of Sept. 20.

“CSPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle Huizar was driving after it was identified as having been used in the robbery of one of the Dutch Bros earlier that same day. As he was trying to escape, Huizar hit two police cars,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Huizar was able to get away, and though his vehicle was later located, he was nowhere to be found. He’s remained in hiding ever since.

“This case is an example of how changes in one area of the judicial system can have effects in another. Allowing parolees who violate parole and commit new crimes, to bond out of jail can have a significant negative effect to the crime rates and the safety of our community members. This results in unnecessary additional victimization within our community. It also puts our officers at additional risk while trying to repeatedly take the same suspect into custody,” CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone who knows of Huizar’s whereabouts is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

