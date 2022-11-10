Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is swarming the area of Dillon Drive and Highway 50 following a shooting Thursday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department confirms an officer was involved in the shooting but has provided no other details.

11 News has a reporter at the scene working fast to get more information. We will update this article as soon we learn more.

