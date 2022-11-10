Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Pueblo
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is swarming the area of Dillon Drive and Highway 50 following a shooting Thursday morning.
The Pueblo Police Department confirms an officer was involved in the shooting but has provided no other details.
