RV fire spreads to power pole in Colorado Springs

RV fire in Colorado Springs 11/9/22.
RV fire in Colorado Springs 11/9/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters were called to an RV fire Wednesday night that spread to a power pole.

At about 6:50 p.m. a post on the department’s Twitter page stated the fire was happening in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, just to the north of E. Platte Avenue and one block west of Chelton Road. Last time this article was updated, most of the fire was out.

Colorado Springs Utilities was called to the scene.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on first responder activity in the area.

