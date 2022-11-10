As RSV cases fill Colorado hospitals, health officials preparing for respiratory illness ‘trifecta’

(KKTV) - Colorado health officials and organizations are taking action as RSV hospitalizations in the state only continue to rise.

State health officials held a press conference Wednesday to discuss their growing concerns regarding RSV numbers and the potential for rising flu and COVID-19 cases in the near future.

El Paso County health officials told 11 News they expect RSV hospitalizations to continue to go up... and flu and COVID-19 cases to join them.

“This could be a tough few weeks coming in terms of respiratory illness for Colorado... and El Paso County... and the Colorado Springs area,” Dr. Bernadette Albanese, Co-Medical Director of El Paso County Public Health, said.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Hospital Association also announced that Colorado hospitals and health systems activated Tier 1, the lowest level of activation, of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center, a system that will allow them to transfer patients between different health systems.

Officials with the Colorado Hospital Association said this system will be “one of the keys to addressing this triple-demic we face,” as state and local health officials said hospitals have already seen full inpatient and emergency facilities due to just the RSV hospitalizations.

“I think the Children’s Hospital and the pediatric hospitals that care for and are taking care of kids, particularly inpatients, are really maxed out in terms of bed capacity and staffing because of the high volume of RSV hospital admissions in those settings,” Dr. Albanese said.

Health officials on the state and local levels asked people to be aware of these respiratory illnesses and take personal action to stay safe, including washing hands, keeping sick children home from school, and avoiding public places if they feel sick.

