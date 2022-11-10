Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning

By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With an estimated 98 percent of the ballots being counted, the race for U.S. House District 3 remains too close to call Thursday morning.

Democrat Adam Frisch is still clinging to a lead over Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert, but by the thinnest of margins. As of 6:40 a.m., the two are in a virtual tie, with 50 percent of the vote apiece. Frisch’s advantage is just 64 votes, 156,746 to 156,682.

If the difference remains at or under half-percent, that would trigger an mandatory recount.

Rep. Boebert took her oath of office on Jan. 3, 2021, and is assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources, the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States, the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, and the Committee on the Budget. Boebert is considered a loyalist of former President Donald Trump.

Frisch is a former Aspen City Council member.

Click here for updated results on the race.

