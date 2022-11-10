Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With an estimated 98 percent of the ballots being counted, the race for U.S. House District 3 remains too close to call Thursday morning.

Democrat Adam Frisch is still clinging to a lead over Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert, but by the thinnest of margins. As of 6:40 a.m., the two are in a virtual tie, with 50 percent of the vote apiece. Frisch’s advantage is just 64 votes, 156,746 to 156,682.

If the difference remains at or under half-percent, that would trigger an mandatory recount.

Rep. Boebert took her oath of office on Jan. 3, 2021, and is assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources, the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States, the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, and the Committee on the Budget. Boebert is considered a loyalist of former President Donald Trump.

Frisch is a former Aspen City Council member.

Click here for updated results on the race.

Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 too close to call Wednesday afternoon

Last night was a vote against hate.



We are still waiting for every vote to be counted, but the lead we hold this morning is because of the support of each and every one of you. From the bottom of my heart, I want to offer you my deepest appreciation.



— AF & family pic.twitter.com/bfojCij64G — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) November 9, 2022

They called you cockroaches.



They called you cult members.



They called you extremists.



They called you terrorists.



Today, we call them losers!#RedWave — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.