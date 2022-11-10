Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, two police officers were attacked near Brussels North train station Thursday.

Local media reported that the attacker was shot.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Frisch/Boebert
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning
Amber Alert
Amber Alert still active for missing infant from Denver; police update suspect vehicle
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
Jeffery Williams
Youth pastor with Salvation Army accused of sending porn to a kid in Fountain, police seek other potential victims
DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced a civil suit against the Washington Commanders, owner...
DC AG sues Washington Commanders