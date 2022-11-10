Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Frisch/Boebert
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning
Amber Alert
Amber Alert still active for missing infant from Denver; police update suspect vehicle
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Haggis liable for $7.5 million in rape suit
A Texas man proposes on the spot after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris.
Man proposes after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris