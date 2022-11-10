Jennifer Aniston discusses failed pregnancy attempts

FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.
FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her failed attempts to get pregnant and that difficult time in her life.

Speaking to Allure magazine, the 53-year-old actress said the hard times, when she was trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s, made her the person she is today.

She said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.

The “Friends” star said she wished someone had told her when she was younger to freeze her eggs.

But she said she has no regrets and has some relief now because she doesn’t have to agonize over it anymore, since the pregnancy “ship has sailed.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Update as of 4:30 p.m. 11/9
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday morning
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.
AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its new entrants from its 12 finalists in 2022.
Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame
FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges, as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
FILE PHOTO - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place on Aug. 16, 2022.
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud