Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m.

“During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police said.

Police tracked the suspect down but initially held off on approaching him due to safety concerns for the child, and to keep him from speeding off again. Later, when he was out of his vehicle, officers closed in.

“Officers were able establish the suspect was on foot in the area of San Miguel Street and Hancock Avenue. Officers were directed into the suspect’s location, where he was taken into custody without further incident. The child was also located with the suspect and returned to the mother unharmed,” police said.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Grant Thomas. He is facing charges of kidnapping, felony eluding, child abuse, as well as charges for allegedly violating an existing protection order that prohibited contact with the mother and child.

Thomas’ relationship with the child was not released by police.

