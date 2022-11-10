An organization shines a light on the struggles military spouses face

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Active duty military is a common sight in southern Colorado and behind many of those military members are military families.

For many of those families, military life means frequently relocating.

Moving can be a long, tedious process, but for military spouses, moving could mean starting over in a career.

According to Merit, an organization that tracks professional licenses in real time, 33% of military spouses work in a field that requires an occupational license that isn’t valid from one state to another.

This prevents them from starting a new job after their family is relocated.

“It’s not fair one spouse has to sacrifice her career for the betterment of her spouse,” stated Terron Sims, Military Veteran Advisor for Merit.

According to Sims, it takes a military spouse an average of more than 40 days to find employment in their career field after relocation.

“If a household is accustomed to two incomes and you have over a month period where you don’t have that additional income coming in, you’ve added unnecessary stress,” said Sims. “I’ve got a lot of friends who had to get out of the army because their wife was like ‘I’m done. We need to plant roots. I need to get my career going too.’”

However, this isn’t a new problem.

Sims said this has been an ongoing issue for decades and needs to be at the forefront of elected officials minds to find a solution.

