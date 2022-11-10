Amber Alert still active for missing infant from Denver; police update suspect vehicle

DENVER (KKTV) - An infant remains missing nearly a day after an Amber Alert was issued.

Denver police are asking for help finding Riott Garner, 11 months old, who they believe was taken by his father, Anwar Rhodes. Rhodes, 30, and Riott were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver around 11:20 a.m. The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi with duct tape on the front bumper and Colorado license plat ALW-H70.

Police fear Riott is in danger. Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon. If seen, call 911.

CBI updated the alert late Thursday morning, stating the vehicle is a station wagon, not a sedan as originally reported.

Amber Alert (CBI)

