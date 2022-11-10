25-year-old suspected of uploading child porn in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 25-year-old man is facing a serious charge as Colorado Springs police believe he may have been in possession of child porn.

Police are reporting in their online crime blotter they first received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April stating an unknown person was uploading “hundreds of child sexual abuse images” to a cloud-based service. An investigation led to a warrant that was executed on Wednesday in the 400 block of Lionstone Dr. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city near E. Platte Avenue and N. Murray Boulevard. Police identified the suspect as Nathyn Vega.

Vega is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child. As of Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., Vega’s charges were not showing up in online court records.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect in Colorado, you can call a toll-free hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS (844-264-5437).

