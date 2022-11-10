14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle...
Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle high school.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.

Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead.

Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward.

A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Powerball
Colorado Powerball players don’t see jackpot, but some still win big
Suspect Austin Pierson, 28
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

Latest News

Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.
AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant
Fire near Manitou Incline.
Hikers help contain a fire near the Manitou Incline