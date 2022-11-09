Search for answers continue nearly 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - JonBenet Ramsey was only six when she was reported missing in Colorado. Nearly 26 years later, authorities say they aren’t giving up on the cold case.

Ramsey’s family reportedly found a ransom note inside their home on Dec. 26, 1996 and later in the day the body of JonBenet was found in a basement room. The autopsy for Ramsey showed she was strangled to death inside her Boulder home.

This week, Boulder Police shared an announcement nearly 26 years after the investigation into Ramsey’s death started.

“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails,” part of a news release issued on Wednesday by Boulder Police reads. “We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals. This investigation continues to receive assistance from federal, state, and local partners. Boulder Police work with multiple agencies, including the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and several private DNA laboratories across the country.”

According to Boulder Police, the amount of DNA evidence available for analysis is “extremely small and complex.” Investigators plan on consulting with the the Colorado Cold Case Review Team in 2023.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-1974.

