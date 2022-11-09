Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 too close to call Wednesday afternoon

Results for U.S. HD-3 race as of 12:45 p.m. on 11/9/22.
Results for U.S. HD-3 race as of 12:45 p.m. on 11/9/22.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With an estimated 93 percent of the ballots being counted, the race for U.S. House District 3 was too close to call Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

The incumbent, Republican Lauren Boebert, had about 49 percent of the vote as of 12:45 p.m. while the challenger, Democrat Adam Frisch, had 51 percent.

Rep. Boebert took her Oath of Office on Jan. 3, 2021 and is assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources, the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States, the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, and the Committee on the Budget. Rep. Boebert is considered a loyalist of former President Donald Trump.

Frisch is a former Aspen city councilmember.

Click here for updated results on the race.

