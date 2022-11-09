Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 too close to call Wednesday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With an estimated 93 percent of the ballots being counted, the race for U.S. House District 3 was too close to call Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

The incumbent, Republican Lauren Boebert, had about 49 percent of the vote as of 12:45 p.m. while the challenger, Democrat Adam Frisch, had 51 percent.

Rep. Boebert took her Oath of Office on Jan. 3, 2021 and is assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources, the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States, the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife, and the Committee on the Budget. Rep. Boebert is considered a loyalist of former President Donald Trump.

Frisch is a former Aspen city councilmember.

Last night was a vote against hate.



We are still waiting for every vote to be counted, but the lead we hold this morning is because of the support of each and every one of you. From the bottom of my heart, I want to offer you my deepest appreciation.



— AF & family pic.twitter.com/bfojCij64G — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) November 9, 2022

They called you cockroaches.



They called you cult members.



They called you extremists.



They called you terrorists.



Today, we call them losers!#RedWave — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 8, 2022

