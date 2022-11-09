Hikers help contain a fire near the Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of hikers is being credited with helping battle a small fire near the Manitou Incline on Wednesday.

The City of Manitou Springs is reporting the fire department received a call at about 1:11 p.m. after smoke was visible near step 1,100 of the Incline.

“With extreme bravery and courageousness, nearby hikers were able to attempt to contain the fire until firefighters were able to respond,” part of a news release issued by the City of Manitou Springs reads. “At approximately 2:00PM, 14 firefighters from MSFD reached the fire, which was already contained due to the efforts from the hikers. In addition, 3 firefighters from the El Paso County Wildland team staged at the command post while Engine 5 from the Colorado Springs Fire Department provided backup to the Manitou Springs area to take care of routine calls.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The current conditions in our region are very prone to fire,” part of a statement from Fire Chief John Forsett with the Manitou Springs Fire Department reads. “Everyone in this region should be extremely vigilant with their daily activities, because in these conditions, fire could spread quickly and dangerously.”

