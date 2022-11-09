Hikers help contain a fire near the Manitou Incline

Fire near Manitou Incline.
Fire near Manitou Incline.(City of Manitou Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of hikers is being credited with helping battle a small fire near the Manitou Incline on Wednesday.

The City of Manitou Springs is reporting the fire department received a call at about 1:11 p.m. after smoke was visible near step 1,100 of the Incline.

“With extreme bravery and courageousness, nearby hikers were able to attempt to contain the fire until firefighters were able to respond,” part of a news release issued by the City of Manitou Springs reads. “At approximately 2:00PM, 14 firefighters from MSFD reached the fire, which was already contained due to the efforts from the hikers. In addition, 3 firefighters from the El Paso County Wildland team staged at the command post while Engine 5 from the Colorado Springs Fire Department provided backup to the Manitou Springs area to take care of routine calls.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The current conditions in our region are very prone to fire,” part of a statement from Fire Chief John Forsett with the Manitou Springs Fire Department reads. “Everyone in this region should be extremely vigilant with their daily activities, because in these conditions, fire could spread quickly and dangerously.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Powerball
Colorado Powerball players don’t see jackpot, but some still win big
Suspect Austin Pierson, 28
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

Latest News

Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.
AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant
JonBenet Ramsey
Search for answers continue nearly 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed in Colorado
Results for U.S. HD-3 race as of 12:45 p.m. on 11/9/22.
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 too close to call Wednesday afternoon