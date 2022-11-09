Hazardous materials a concern for firefighters battling blaze in Centennial

Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire in Centennial on Nov. 9, 2022.
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire in Centennial on Nov. 9, 2022.(South Metro Fire)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Centennial are battling a fire inside a building that houses generator equipment.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7000 block of Potomac Drive just after 6 a.m. They were able to keep the blaze contained to small structure but there were concerns about the hazardous materials inside the building on fire, South Metro Fire said in a social media post.

The fire is putting up a tremendous amount of smoke.

This remains a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

