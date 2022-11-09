Hazardous materials a concern for firefighters battling blaze in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Centennial are battling a fire inside a building that houses generator equipment.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7000 block of Potomac Drive just after 6 a.m. They were able to keep the blaze contained to small structure but there were concerns about the hazardous materials inside the building on fire, South Metro Fire said in a social media post.

Update: The fire is contained to a small structure that houses generator equipment. Firefighters are limiting the use of water due to concerns over hazardous materials inside. The Hazmat Team is on scene evaluating the situation. No injuries have occurred. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/qWx2n2ZeeB — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 9, 2022

The fire is putting up a tremendous amount of smoke.

Smoke will continue to be widely visible this morning. Expect traffic delays on S. Potomac St. south of E. Arapahoe Rd. @ArapahoeSO pic.twitter.com/C1YPOYkzXD — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 9, 2022

