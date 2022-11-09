Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races.

The first results are expected to be posted just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for a “Balance of Power” map in the U.S. Senate.

CLICK HERE for an overview of the Colorado Election progress.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, 1,726,063 ballots had been collected, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Of the ballots returned, about 38% came from unaffiliated voters, 32% from democrats and 29% from republicans.

Live election coverage will start on KKTV in this article at 7 p.m. from the 11 Breaking News Center. There will be a special hour-long 10 p.m. newscast on KKTV Tuesday night. Watch an in-depth interview with UCCS Professor Joshua Dunn on his expectations for the 2022 election below:

WATCH: UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.