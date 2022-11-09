Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) - Democrat Jared Polis has won a second term as Colorado’s governor.

The former U.S. congressman fended off a spirited challenge from Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007.

Polis insisted during his campaign that under his leadership, Colorado quickly emerged from coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and is poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in expanding health care affordability and fully funding kindergarten and preschool. Ganahl is a University of Colorado regent who assailed Polis on crime, the opioid crisis and underperforming schools.

