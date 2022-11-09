Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet reelected to US Senate

Michael Bennet.
Michael Bennet.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet has been reelected to the U.S. Senate. Bennet defeated Republican businessman Joe O’Dea, a first-time candidate, to win his fourth term.

Bennet hammered O’Dea on the threat of Republican control in Washington and abortion rights. O’Dea was the rare Republican candidate to run on his support of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in June. But Bennet’s campaign slammed O’Dea for supporting restrictions on late-term abortions.

It was a winning stance in a state that strongly backs abortion rights.

CLICK HERE for full election results.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right. The photo was...
Death investigation underway at a Colorado Springs park
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

Latest News

Gov. Jared Polis
Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor
Election Results graphic.
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
High wind and fire danger on Wednesday
High winds and fire danger on Wednesday
Powerball
Colorado Powerball players don’t see jackpot, but some still win big