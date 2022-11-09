AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant

AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.
AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for an infant.

At about 1:50 p.m. the department asked for help locating the child, who is reportedly with his father Anwar Rhodes. A photo of Rhodes is at the top of this article. The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape on the front bumper. The two were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

If seen, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Colorado
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Powerball
Colorado Powerball players don’t see jackpot, but some still win big
Suspect Austin Pierson, 28
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

Latest News

Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks after Tuesday night’s Midterm Elections
JonBenet Ramsey
Search for answers continue nearly 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed in Colorado
Results for U.S. HD-3 race as of 12:45 p.m. on 11/9/22.
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 too close to call Wednesday afternoon