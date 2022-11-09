AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for an infant.

At about 1:50 p.m. the department asked for help locating the child, who is reportedly with his father Anwar Rhodes. A photo of Rhodes is at the top of this article. The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape on the front bumper. The two were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

If seen, call 911.

#AmberAlert -- PLZ RT: #Denver Police needs your assistance locating an infant child who was last seen with his father Anwar Rhodes.



**If have any information on the whereabouts of this child or if you have seen this vehicle please call 911

immediately.** pic.twitter.com/dyiwDQhMS1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 9, 2022

