AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for an infant.
At about 1:50 p.m. the department asked for help locating the child, who is reportedly with his father Anwar Rhodes. A photo of Rhodes is at the top of this article. The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape on the front bumper. The two were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
If seen, call 911.
