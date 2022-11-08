Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees

A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees. (SOURCE: WTKR)
By Ellen Ice
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WTKR) – Be on the lookout this holiday season. Reports are being made of scammers sending text messages where they pretend to be the U.S. Postal Service asking for redelivery fees.

Messages saying things like, “You’ve just won $1,000, click here to claim,” are easy to identify as spam. But these new messages from scammers are saying they are from the Post Office.

Tia Trevallion, from Hampton Roads, Virginia, was unfortunate enough to get caught in this scam.

“I opened it up and it said we need your address. Normally I wouldn’t, but I put the address in,” Trevallion said. “When I did that it said there was a $3 charge to redeliver, and at that point, yeah, I knew there was a problem.”

Once the website asked for her credit card information, Trevallion pumped the brakes.

“You just don’t know what they can do with that information,” she said.

Checking the actual USPS website shows they don’t charge a redelivery fee.

Trevallion has some advice for anyone who may have received the same message.

“Don’t open anything,” she said. “As soon as you see where it’s supposedly coming from, whether it’s a text, email, call the company directly and verify it. Don’t even go as far as I did.”

If you become a victim of the scam, you can report it on the Better Business Bureau website.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right. The photo was...
Death investigation underway at a Colorado Springs park
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

Latest News

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
Driver using phone crashes into El Paso County deputy’s cruiser
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches