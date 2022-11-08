Time is running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is inching toward its final days.

The temporary, emergency program was first implemented to help with effects of the pandemic.

Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact for Pikes Peak United Way, said they’ve been working with Colorado Springs to help with this program. “For a little over a year and a half we’ve been helping administer the ERAP program, helping community members file their applications through the state-run funding stream.”

However, that stream of funding has been used up.

Coloradans have until Nov. 15 12:59 PM to apply for the ERAP before the portal is deleted.

“I would encourage the public don’t panic,” said Quevedo. “While that funding stream is done, there are still multiple organizations that have additional funding.”

This means there are other ways to apply for assistance after that November deadline.

Call the number 211 to speak to a representative who can better navigate you toward which program fits your circumstances.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.