Time is running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Other programs still available
11 News this Morning at 6 am
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is inching toward its final days.

The temporary, emergency program was first implemented to help with effects of the pandemic.

Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact for Pikes Peak United Way, said they’ve been working with Colorado Springs to help with this program. “For a little over a year and a half we’ve been helping administer the ERAP program, helping community members file their applications through the state-run funding stream.”

However, that stream of funding has been used up.

Coloradans have until Nov. 15 12:59 PM to apply for the ERAP before the portal is deleted.

“I would encourage the public don’t panic,” said Quevedo. “While that funding stream is done, there are still multiple organizations that have additional funding.”

This means there are other ways to apply for assistance after that November deadline.

Call the number 211 to speak to a representative who can better navigate you toward which program fits your circumstances.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right. The photo was...
Death investigation underway at a Colorado Springs park
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

Latest News

ELECTION DAY: What to expect Tuesday
ELECTION DAY: What to expect Tuesday
TCA honored the memory of Deputy Peery on the football field in 2022.
The Classical Academy football team honors fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
The Red Cross says once a fire sparks, you only have two minutes to get out of your home. The...
Red Cross warn homeowners to check smoke detectors after responding to over 130 fires this year
Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs