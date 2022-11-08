Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect

Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM MST
DENVER (AP) - Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train in Colorado have been charged.

Prosecutors also announced Monday that the woman, who was arrested after a report of an alleged road rage incident involving a gun before the September crash, was also charged with felony menacing. Prosecutors didn’t release details about what the officers are accused of doing. One officer was charged with two felonies, including attempted manslaughter.

The other was charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, and parking where prohibited.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

