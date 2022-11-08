Officer shot, suspect dead after stolen vehicle investigation in Colorado

Lafayette Police Badge.
Lafayette Police Badge.(Lafayette PD)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting ended with one officer in the hospital and one suspect dead early Tuesday morning in Colorado.

Lafayette police said they responded to an alert of a stolen vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. at a gas station on South Boulder Road. As officers arrived, they said the suspects exited the store to return to the car but fled on foot.

Police said one suspect returned to the stolen vehicle and started firing at officers, hitting one in the leg. One officer returned fire, and the suspect was found dead in the vehicle. According to police, the second person involved was detained.

Police said the officer shot was transported to an area hospital and police say the officer’s last reported condition was “stable.” Boulder County officials said they will be investigating the officer who returned fire. The officer who used their weapon is on administrative leave.

Lafayette is east of Boulder.

