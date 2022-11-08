Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies

British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best known for his roles in the "Carry On" comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat, died Monday.(Caroline Bonarde Ucci / CC BY 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.

His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday.

The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in “Carry On Nurse,” “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960.

During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong,” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”

Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London, but made a strong recovery.

Phillips was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right. The photo was...
Death investigation underway at a Colorado Springs park
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
ELECTION DAY: What to expect Tuesday
ELECTION DAY: What to expect Tuesday
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Pikes Peak United Way has released it's most recent Quality of Life Report for Colorado Springs...
Time is running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline