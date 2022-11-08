ELECTION DAY: What to expect Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has several reminders for voters on Tuesday’s Election Day.

All ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7:00 p.m. Tuesday to be counted, but the clerk and recorder urges Coloradans to return ballots as early as possible. Postmarked ballots that arrive after the deadline cannot be counted.

There are 37 Voter Service and Polling Centers and 39 ballot drop boxes in the county. This year’s midterm ballot is the longest in El Paso County history.

According to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, unofficial election results will be released only after all Voter Service and Polling Centers have closed and the very last person in line at each location has voted. You can expect the first set of results to be released around 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. If results are delayed, this does not mean something is wrong, as some locations may still be processing voters who were in line by 7:00 p.m.

The last set of results from El Paso County will be posted at midnight on Election Night. Ballot processing and tabulation will resume on Wednesday, November 9. Final unofficial results will be updated at end of business of each day, or once all ballots received on election day have been processed and tabulated.

The Colorado Secretary of State will provide two methods for election results viewing: standard “ENR” or Election Night Reporting provides a breakdown of unofficial vote totals by contest. The other method will provide unaggregated county-level results. The links will be side-by-side on the Secretary of State’s home page on Tuesday, November 8, Election Day.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.