El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for developmentally delayed man

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Elias Valdez was last seen around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 4600 block of Wharf Point in Security. The sheriff’s office says that though he is 21 years old, he functions at the level of a 7-year-old.

Anyone with information on Elias’ whereabouts is asked to call EPSO immediately at 719-390-5555.

