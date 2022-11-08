El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for developmentally delayed man

Elias Valdez
Elias Valdez(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Elias Valdez was last seen around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 4600 block of Wharf Point in Security. The sheriff’s office says that though he is 21 years old, he functions at the level of a 7-year-old.

Anyone with information on Elias’ whereabouts is asked to call EPSO immediately at 719-390-5555.

2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

