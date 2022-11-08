Driver using phone crashes into El Paso County deputy’s cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reason No. 8,274 not to use your phone while driving -- you might trigger a three-car collision with a law enforcement officer!

Police say a driver looked down at their phone while at the North Academy and Platte intersection Monday and rear-ended the car in front of them, which in turn crashed into the back of an El Paso County patrol cruiser.

No one was injured, but the driver who took their eyes off the road is now looking at a careless driving ticket.

