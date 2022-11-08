Driver using phone crashes into El Paso County deputy’s cruiser

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reason No. 8,274 not to use your phone while driving -- you might trigger a three-car collision with a law enforcement officer!

Police say a driver looked down at their phone while at the North Academy and Platte intersection Monday and rear-ended the car in front of them, which in turn crashed into the back of an El Paso County patrol cruiser.

No one was injured, but the driver who took their eyes off the road is now looking at a careless driving ticket.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right. The photo was...
Death investigation underway at a Colorado Springs park
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

Latest News

From left: Taylem, 4, and Raymond, 39. No one has seen or heard from them since Oct. 9.
Montana police: Missing 4-year-old, father could be in Colorado
Wind continues, high fire danger
Cooling down later this week!
A map of the closure, which will be in effect through Nov. 10.
21st Street closed by Bear Creek Park until Thursday for water main break
Elias Valdez
Missing El Paso County man found safe