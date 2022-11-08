Colorado Powerball players don’t see jackpot, but some still win big

(KKTV) - While Monday’s jackpot winner in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing was located in Southern California, some in Colorado still saw big wins.

Colorado lottery officials announced that two tickets in the state claimed prizes of $50,000 or higher in the drawing. One ticket was a $50,000 winner sold in Grand Junction, and the other was a $100,000 winner sold in Denver.

These are not the first winners in the state during this historic run, with several others claiming prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000.

The Powerball estimated jackpot has dropped back down to $20 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.