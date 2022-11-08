Beer can tossed at Sen. Cruz during Houston Astros victory parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz during the parade Monday in Houston. (Source: Alyssa Reans/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It wasn’t the kind of reception Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expected when he showed up at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday.

Cruz was riding in the back of a truck during the parade when people in the crowd started to boo.

Moments later, as Cruz waved to the crowd, a man tossed a beer can at the senator.

Cruz was not hurt.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man, and charges are pending.

Cruz later said he was grateful for the quick action of the officers.

The Astros won their second World Series championship Saturday when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right. The photo was...
Death investigation underway at a Colorado Springs park
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked

Latest News

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Aaron Carter autopsy results deferred pending additional investigation
Elias Valdez
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for developmentally delayed man