911 services operational again after outage in El Paso County Tuesday morning
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 911 services are operational again after an outage in El Paso County Tuesday monring.
Law enforcement announced around 1 a.m. Tuesday the Communications Center stopped receiving calls to the 911 lines to Colorado Springs, El Paso County and Fort Carson. Colorado Springs police announced the lines were fully operational again as of 2:45 a.m.
Callers may call or text 911 in an emergency. Please call 719-444-7000 for non-emergency calls. Law enforcement has not yet released why the outage happened.
