911 services operational again after outage in El Paso County Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 911 services are operational again after an outage in El Paso County Tuesday monring.

Law enforcement announced around 1 a.m. Tuesday the Communications Center stopped receiving calls to the 911 lines to Colorado Springs, El Paso County and Fort Carson. Colorado Springs police announced the lines were fully operational again as of 2:45 a.m.

#coloradospringsfire Urgent message - 911 local calling system has gone down. No 911 calls are coming into CS, El Paso County, or Ft Carson. The 444-7000 number and text to 911 are still operational. No ETA on a resolution. Text 911 or call 719-444-7000 if you have an emergency? — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2022

Callers may call or text 911 in an emergency. Please call 719-444-7000 for non-emergency calls. Law enforcement has not yet released why the outage happened.

