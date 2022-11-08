21st Street closed by Bear Creek Park until Thursday for water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers: Part of a major roadway in southwest Springs will be closed for the next couple of days while crews repair a water main break.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported the break Tuesday morning.

We are working to repair a water main break on South 21st Street. The road will be closed until midday Thursday (Nov. 10) from West Rio Grande Street to Argus Boulevard.



Please avoid the area or drive slow near cone zones and obey traffic signs for detours. pic.twitter.com/djH4bv0SUg — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) November 8, 2022

The area is near the Bear Creek Dog Park.

People living and/or traveling in the area will need to use alternate routes.

