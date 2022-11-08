21st Street closed by Bear Creek Park until Thursday for water main break

A map of the closure, which will be in effect through Nov. 10.
A map of the closure, which will be in effect through Nov. 10.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers: Part of a major roadway in southwest Springs will be closed for the next couple of days while crews repair a water main break.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported the break Tuesday morning.

The area is near the Bear Creek Dog Park.

People living and/or traveling in the area will need to use alternate routes.

