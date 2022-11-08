2023 Colorado Springs Utilities budget $325 million more than 2022 budget

2023 Colorado Springs Utilities budget.
2023 Colorado Springs Utilities budget.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is citing inflation and natural gas prices for a 2023 budget that is about $325 million more compared to the 2022 budget.

The Colorado Springs City Council approved the 2023 budget appropriation of $1.6 billion on Tuesday, compared to the $1.2 billion budget for 2022. Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting capital projects make up about 26.4 percent of the budget appropriation. Click here for more on the annual operating budget.

Some of the major projects include:

-New generation: Transitioning away from coal Colorado Springs Utilities believes natural gas generators will help bridge the gap to renewable energy

-Smart meters: Upgrading meters to allow “advanced” two-way communication between the customer and their system

-Fiber network: Colorado Springs Utilities hopes the fiber network will enhance utility operations and enable the fastest available internet connectivity to customers.

-Online tools: Colorado Springs Utilities plans to provide upgrades to make it easier for people to manage their accounts.

Click here to read the 2023 annual operating and financial plan for Colorado Springs Utilities.

