2 boys arrested after apartment fire kills mom and daughter in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two boys are being charged with first-degree murder following an apartment complex fire that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter in Colorado.

The fire occurred on Oct. 31 at about 4:15 in the morning, according to Lakewood Police. The victims were inside the Tiffany Square apartment complex at 935 Sheridan Boulevard, on the northeast side of Lakewood just west of Denver.

“During the investigation, two victims were found deceased inside one of the apartments,” a post by the Lakewood Police Department reads. “The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and 10-year-old Jazmine Payton-Aguayo of Lakewood. In all, 10 people were injured in this fire. Seven were treated and released, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. Three additional victims were transported to the hospital.”

The suspects, only identified by police as “juvenile males,” were arrested on Sunday. Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson, neither of their names are being released to the public because of their ages.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.