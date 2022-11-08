2 boys arrested after apartment fire kills mom and daughter in Colorado

Two minors are facing charges in connection to a deadly fire in Colorado.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two boys are being charged with first-degree murder following an apartment complex fire that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter in Colorado.

The fire occurred on Oct. 31 at about 4:15 in the morning, according to Lakewood Police. The victims were inside the Tiffany Square apartment complex at 935 Sheridan Boulevard, on the northeast side of Lakewood just west of Denver.

“During the investigation, two victims were found deceased inside one of the apartments,” a post by the Lakewood Police Department reads. “The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and 10-year-old Jazmine Payton-Aguayo of Lakewood. In all, 10 people were injured in this fire. Seven were treated and released, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. Three additional victims were transported to the hospital.”

The suspects, only identified by police as “juvenile males,” were arrested on Sunday. Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson, neither of their names are being released to the public because of their ages.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Lottery logo
While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!
Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Crash and fire leaves nearly 200 without power in northern Colorado Springs
1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
A police car and crime scene tape can be seen at Nuckolls Avenue near Pueblo City Park on Nov....
Police investigating after man found shot in car in west Pueblo

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect
11/7/22
WATCH: Teen suspected of attempted murder in Pueblo
Fire north of Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box