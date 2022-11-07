Teen suspected of attempted murder in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is in custody and suspected of attempted murder following a shooting in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police announced the arrest of Juaquin Avila, 18, on Monday. The reported shooting happened on Saturday at about 12:40 in the morning. Dispatch received reports of shots being fired in an area close to the 900 block of W. Northern Ave., the neighborhood is near Bessemer Park.

“At approximately 12:43am, dispatch received another call from a female who stated she had been shot and was actively driving herself to a local hospital,” police wrote in a news release. “At approximately 12:49am, an officer was on a separate call for service at a local hospital and aired a male with a gunshot wound had walked into the hospital for treatment.”

Investigators believe two men approached a parked vehicle in the area and opened fire, injuring the people inside the car. Through surveillance video, police were able to identify the suspects and suspect vehicle. Avila is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

As of Monday afternoon, police add the investigation was ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

