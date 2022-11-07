Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit...
The scene on Union Jack Way, where the suspected drunk driver ended up after fleeing New Summit Charter Academy off Lexington Drive.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is suspected of DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.

School was in session at New Summit Charter during all the commotion, but no students were hurt. Police tell 11 News the security guard who was hit by the suspected drunk driver’s car will be okay.

The suspect is also expected to be fine.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

