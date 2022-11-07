Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is suspected of DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.

BREAKING: Police say a driver hit multiple parked cars at a school near Union/Lexington, hit a security guard (who is okay) and then drove on top of a utility box in a nearby neighborhood.



Alcohol is suspected in this crash. Suspect is at hospital. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/kXouZqhv1a — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) November 7, 2022

School was in session at New Summit Charter during all the commotion, but no students were hurt. Police tell 11 News the security guard who was hit by the suspected drunk driver’s car will be okay.

The suspect is also expected to be fine.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.