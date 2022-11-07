Safe Passage’s new location helps hundreds of children in first year open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been one year since Safe Passage, an accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, opened a co-located building in western Colorado Springs.

There are 17 Children Advocacy Centers in Colorado, but Safe Passage is a little different. As a co-located building, they also house the Colorado Springs Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit, UCHealth forensic nurses, mental health therapists and other other agencies under one roof. This reduces trauma and calls for a child to only need to tell their story once.

Maureen Basenberg, executive firector of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, said that a year later it’s clear to see working alongside these other agencies has improved coordination and care.

“Cases are worked faster, all of us partners are communicating better, and improving each of our individual work as well as we try to solve what a child needs.”

Safe Passage serves primarily the El Paso and Teller counties, helping more than 1,000 children and their non-offending caregivers every year.

“We learned that our community really does put the safety of our children first. To have all of these organizations, you got a city, you got a hospital system, other non-profits. All of us are coming together in maintaining our focus on child safety. That’s a real testament to what our community prioritizes,” said Basenberg.

If you or someone you know needs help, do not hesitate to contact Safe Passage or call 719-636-2460.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.