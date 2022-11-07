Red Cross warn homeowners to check smoke detectors after responding to over 130 fires this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The American Red Cross is putting out a warning to homeowners to check your smoke alarms after they have responded to 133 fires in Southern Colorado this year.

The nonprofit tells 11 News most of the fires they have responded to did not have a working smoke alarm to alert families living there. The Red Cross says once a fire sparks, you only have two minutes to get out of your home. This is why you need a working detector to alert you once smoke fills the room.

The Red Cross tells 11 News just last year, they responded to 150 fires in Southern Colorado. The nonprofit tells 11 News five our of six of the fires they responded to did not have working smoke alarms in the home.

The Red Cross says there are a few things to include in your evacuation plan.

“In the fall and spring, we recommend testing it at least once a month,” said Phil Martinez, Executive Director, American Red Cross. “If you forget, this is a really good time to do that. Don’t forget to look at your exits. We recommend having two to three exits of plans in your home.”

The Red Cross will also install smoke alarms in your home for free. This is part of their Sound the Alarm program. You can find it here.

