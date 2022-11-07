Police investigating after man found shot in car in west Pueblo

Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a wrecked car near Pueblo City Park early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported drive-by shooting.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a white sedan that had crashed into a tree on the west end of the block. As they approached the vehicle, they contacted a female passenger. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Officers also located a male driver who was found to be deceased upon officer arrival,” police said in a news release.

The victim was identified Monday as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno. The Pueblo County coroner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide. It is the second homicide of the weekend, coming just over 24 hours after a shooting on the city’s east side that left one dead.

“Based on initial information, this does appear to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. No arrests have been made at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP.

