Polar Vortex to stretch south later this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meteorologists always come up with some wacky names for weather stuff. The Polar Vortex is one of those terms. It’s set to make a surge south at the end of the week, leaving a good chunk of the country with colder than average temperatures.

FIRST OFF:

Let’s begin with how our weather in Southern Colorado will look like to start the week -- As you can see, Monday through Wednesday, not too shabby. We’ll actually stay above average through midweek. Temps should range from the 60s to the 70s! We’ll have quite a bit of wind hanging around though... The cold arrives Thursday evening, dropping high temperatures 20-30 degrees by Friday.

Doesn’t look like a ton of moisture with that cold front for Southern Colorado, however, a significant winter storm is possible in High Plains (Wyoming, Montana & Dakotas) as that low gets wrapped up.

A ton of folks expected to get cold!

As you can see, a LARGE chunk of the nation has a chance to see below-normal temperatures from late this week and through the weekend. The only spot that has a better chance to be warmer than normal is Miami.

The exact placement of this cold air is still uncertain... but it seems to be favoring the Central Plains and the Midwest. I still think we’ll see our coldest air so far this fall in Southern Colorado, but we are probably going to dodge a bullet in this case...

We’re talking about getting 30s and 40s for highs, with 10s and 20s for lows VERSUS getting 20s and 30s for highs with single digits and 10s for lows.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on it through the rest of the week. For now... try to enjoy the warmer temps to kick off the week (even with the wind...)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.