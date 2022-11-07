Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Lottery logo
While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!
Kroger
Judge temporarily stops Kroger Albertsons merger
Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World
A police car and crime scene tape can be seen at Nuckolls Avenue near Pueblo City Park on Nov....
Pueblo police investigating car crash as homicide

Latest News

Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation
11.7.22
Cooling down later this week!
11.7.22
More wind today
A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home