Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Lottery logo
While no jackpot winners Saturday, 8 tickets still win big in Colorado!
Powerball
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
Crash and fire leaves nearly 200 without power in northern Colorado Springs
1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
A police car and crime scene tape can be seen at Nuckolls Avenue near Pueblo City Park on Nov....
Police investigating after man found shot in car in west Pueblo

Latest News

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Bradly Miller pictured on the left. Crime scene investigation on the right.
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson
FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states