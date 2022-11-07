Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting

The family of Leo Leonardo held a candlelit vigil for the man they say was killed in Pueblo on 11/4/22.(Aaliyah Fierro)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all.

Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.

Pueblo police reported that they are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in the same block of Constitution Road, but officials have not yet publicly identified a victim.

Leonardo’s fiancée Aaliyah Fierro said he was outside of his brother’s apartment, smoking a cigarette after bringing in groceries, when he was shot.

Leonardo and Fierro welcomed their second child together only two weeks ago. Their other child is two years old.

“We just had our baby two weeks ago, our second,” Fierro said. “We had a C-section, and he was holding my hand and laying there, and he told me ‘I’ll never leave you baby, I love you.’”

Fierro said Leonardo was “a good man,” and used the word “light” several times to describe his impact on those around him.

“He was the light of everybody’s life, he was the glue that held everybody together. He was an amazing father,” Fierro said. “He was smart, he was kind, he would jump for absolutely anybody.”

Leonardo’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help Fierro cover funeral expenses and support their children. Donations can be made here.

