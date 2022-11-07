Critically-endangered red wolves now call southern Colorado home

Red wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center
Red wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center(KKTV/Kelsie Ingram)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - A critically endangered species is now calling southern Colorado home.

11 News visited the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, near Highway 24 and Twin Rocks Road, to meet the two new red wolves, Shawnee and Van Gogh. The center is the only facility to house the species in the state. The 10-year-old wolves will spend the rest of their lives in southern Colorado, after retiring from a breeding program.

In the early 1900s, “humans wiped out most of the wolf populations in the United States including the red wolves. They were reintroduced in the 80s, that population has fluxuated over the years,” said Assistant Director and Animal Care Supervisor Erika Moore.

According to the center, there are only 20 red wolves left in the wild. Some of the main factors that contributed to the red wolf being endangered includes coyotes, car versus wolf crashes and unintentional poaching.

“Because humans are the biggest factor in why these animals are struggling in the wild, we feel in part responsible in helping them rebound back to their healthy populations in the wild and education plays a key role in helping people understand the animals,,” said Moore.

Wolf experts say red wolves are smaller than gray wolves, weighing between 60-90 pounds. The average lifespan of a wolf in the wild is 4-6 years. However, in captivity, the lifespan can be doubled or tripled.

The remaining red wolves are in a wildlife refuge on the coast of North Carolina.

