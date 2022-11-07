Crash and fire leaves almost 200 without power in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon.

This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills drive and Mulligan drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage.

They were able to get that fire out within an hour and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area.

They estimated power to be fully restored by Sunday evening.

11 News is working to learn if there were any injuries and what led up to the crash. This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more updates.

