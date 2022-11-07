The Classical Academy football team honors fallen Deputy Andrew Peery

A football team in Colorado Springs honored a fallen El Paso County deputy throughout the 2022 season.
By Alexa Belcastro
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Classical Academy football team is playing for something bigger than themselves this season. They are playing in memory of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery.

“You’ll give up on yourself before you give up on anyone else. And I think that is a big part of why people like Deputy Peery would be brave in that moment,” said head coach Justin Rich.

The Classical Academy football team chose to honor him this season by holding up Peery’s call number in between drives, as well as getting the number eight on their helmets.

“The team at the El Paso County Sheriffs Office knew we were going to do it. So half the team were in the stands so I would hold up fours and they would hold up fours back. It was just really cool to see,” said assistant coach and Deputy for the El Paso County Sheriffs Office John Zachman.

Deputy Peery was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7. Peery was only 39 and leaves behind a wife and two children. The man who was Peery’s partner has a son on the Classical Academy Football team.

