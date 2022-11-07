Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night.

The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.

The crime was reported at 11 p.m. At the time of this writing, police have not released a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

